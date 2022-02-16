Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €228.25 ($259.38).

RI stock opened at €194.00 ($220.45) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €202.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.36.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

