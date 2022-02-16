Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,312,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.