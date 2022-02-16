Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQD opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

