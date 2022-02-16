Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.