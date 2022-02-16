Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

DFS opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

