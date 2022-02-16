Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

PEGA traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. 535,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -340.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.44.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pegasystems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

