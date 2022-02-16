PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT Raised to $37.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

