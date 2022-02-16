PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 185,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,140,654. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

