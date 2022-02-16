PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $55,190.05 and approximately $13.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

