Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan Sells 5,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,389,589.05.
Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00.
TSE PXT traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.44.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
