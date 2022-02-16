Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan Sells 5,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,389,589.05.

Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.83.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

