Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan Sells 5,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42.

Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00.

TSE PXT opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

PXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.83.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.