Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan Sells 5,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42.
Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00.
TSE PXT opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
