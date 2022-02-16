Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total value of C$61,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,805.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$46.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.