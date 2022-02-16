Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of PTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,557. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79.
PTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
