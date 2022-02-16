Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of PTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,557. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.