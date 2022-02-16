PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of PagSeguro Digital worth $153,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.