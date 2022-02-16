Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Bruce A. Ridley Sells 3,481 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE PKG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
