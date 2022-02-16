Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Bruce A. Ridley Sells 3,481 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PKG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

