Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.33. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 121,370 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.