Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 10,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

