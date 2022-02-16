Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

