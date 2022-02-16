Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,319,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OUTFF stock remained flat at $$6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $6.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUTFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($10.23) to €8.90 ($10.11) in a report on Tuesday.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

