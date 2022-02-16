Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.78-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 198,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Otter Tail has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group increased their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

