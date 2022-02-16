Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.78-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 198,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. Otter Tail has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

