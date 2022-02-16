Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.780-$4.080 EPS.

OTTR stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

