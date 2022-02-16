Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-$3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,858. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

