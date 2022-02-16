Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

