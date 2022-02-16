Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

