Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.34 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $230.34 million and $816,402.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.54 or 0.07018192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.06 or 0.99773469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 231,730,033 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.