Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

OGN stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

