Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
OGN stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
