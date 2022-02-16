Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) were up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.94 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.94 ($0.82). Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.