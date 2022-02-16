OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

