ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

