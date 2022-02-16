One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

