Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 170,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,864 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

