Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Mark Richardson Buys 12 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,301 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £156.12 ($211.26).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,315.50 ($17.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,528.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,708.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.13. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,671 ($36.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($26.93) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.24) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($32.89).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

