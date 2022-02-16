Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.55.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.
