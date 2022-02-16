Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

