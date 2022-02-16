Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.26. 79,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,001,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,699 shares of company stock worth $4,037,464. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

