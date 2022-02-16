Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches Market Cap of $15,970.05

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $15,970.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,188.84 or 0.99662424 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,512,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,627,579 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

