nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,721.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 304,182 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.