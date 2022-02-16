Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 3,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

