Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Up 62.2% in January

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 51,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,660. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

