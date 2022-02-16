Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,619. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

