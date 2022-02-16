NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,119. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

