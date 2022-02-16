Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

NTR stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$95.28. 1,014,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

