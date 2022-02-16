Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Trading Down 7%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 112,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,330,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 364.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

