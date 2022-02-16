Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Up 6.2%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $52.75. 7,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 861,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

