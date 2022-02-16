NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $281,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,330. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

