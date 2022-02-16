Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.49. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

