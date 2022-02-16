NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $204.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

