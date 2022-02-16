NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.