NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

