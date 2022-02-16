NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

VTR opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.